Cryptos Today: Ethereum Drops 3%, Bitcoin Supports $21K with Investors Eyeing the Fed

Cryptocurrencies took a breather over the weekend after the sharp drop in prices on Friday (19), despite the maintenance of a cautious mood, as investors weighed the latest inflation data and the global macroeconomic uncertainty.

Bitcoin (BTC) was traded above $21,500 over the weekend, but starts this Monday (22) closer to the $21,000 mark.

On Friday, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell by more than 9% at one point after the unexpectedly disappointing inflation report from Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, and renewed concerns about the pace of interest rate hikes in the United States. United.

“Bitcoin’s failure to break above $25,000 has limited its rally and it appears that macroeconomic concerns continue to affect markets,” Joe DiPasquale, CEO of crypto asset manager BitBull Capital told CoinDesk.

But he optimistically reinforced “that healthy consolidation through September will be a positive sign for the bulls, especially if Bitcoin does not create a new low below $18K.”

This week, investors will be listening for comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on Friday at the Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Powell could give more signals about the monetary direction the Fed might take at the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in September. The chairman of the Fed of St. Louis, James Bullard, has already said he is inclined to vote for a third straight increase of 75 basis points.

Among altcoins, Ethereum (ETH), the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, operates above $1,500, but far from the $2,000 mark reached a week ago. Investor enthusiasm for the Merge update, scheduled for next month and which will make the change from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake a faster and more efficient process, has cooled.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 21,145.47 -1.27% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,560.58 -3.27% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 292.08 -1.31% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.3339 -3.14% Cardano (ADA) US$ 0.4451 -4.04%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest gains in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours EOS (EOS) $1.49 +2.72% Klaytn (KLAY) US$ 0.2447 +0.21%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Celsius (CEL) $1.96 -23.58% Decred (DCR) $28.15 -7.60% Convex Finance (CVX) $5.01 -6.84% Ankr (ANKR) US$ 0.03592 -6.74% Read DAO (LDO) $1.91 -6.64%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 20.23 -9.68% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 26.11 -9.49% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 25.80 -9.47% Hashdex DeFi (DEFI11) BRL 25.40 -0.93% Hashdex Smart Contract Platform FI (WEB311) BRL 20.09 -11.92% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 7.00 -7.65% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 6.35 -9.92% QR DeFi (QDFI11) BRL 4.22 -10.59% Crypto20 EMPCI (CRPT11) BRL 5.77 -3.51% Invest NFTSCI (NFTS11) BRL 32.00 +1.10%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (22):

Crypto Regulation in Australia

Australia’s new government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese since May 23, will begin a review of how cryptocurrency assets are managed, with the aim of keeping practices up to date and protecting consumers, said Australian Treasurer Jim Chalmers, in a statement released on Monday.

As the first step in a reform agenda, Chalmers said the Treasury will prioritize “token mapping” work in 2022, which will help identify how crypto assets and related services should be regulated. “This has not been done anywhere else in the world, which will make Australia a leader in this initiative.”

Token mapping involves discovering the characteristics of all digital asset tokens in Australia, including tracing the type of crypto asset, its underlying code and any other technological features, according to the Sydney Morning Herald website.

