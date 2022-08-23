Cuca minimizes friction with Abel after elimination: “I didn’t mean to offend”

The jabs between Cuca and Abel Ferreira, since the elimination of Atlético-MG to Palmeiras in the quarterfinals of Libertadores, continue to yield discussions. Proof of this is that Jorginho, Atlético-GO’s commander, came out in defense of the Galo coach last week. This afternoon (22), in a surprise press conference in Cidade do Galo, Cuca was approached again on the subject, but he insisted on minimizing the matter and cooling the issue.

According to Cuca, he answered the question that generated controversy without knowing what Abel Ferreira had said after the duel between Galo and Palmeiras. In the next game, at Brazilianin front of Coritiba, he pointed out some postures of Abel and Palmeiras in the game, which did not match the slogan “cold head, warm heart” of the palmeirense.

“I want to speak frankly about this. Back in Curitiba, when the game was over, the reporter was very good at the question, but he caught me off guard, because I didn’t know about Abel’s interview. The other day we lost the game (elimination in Libertadores), we woke up very early, without sleeping well and traveling to BH to organize ourselves in the best way for the confrontation against Coritiba”, he began.

“I replied as naturally as possible, but without offending anyone. I just wanted to say that winning gives you the right to everything, reason, as opposed to losing. I didn’t have any malice and I didn’t want to offend Abel, Palmeiras, or anyone. This is normal in our life. I’m used to winning, but even more used to losing, because defeat marks you more, even more when it’s elimination”, he added. .

All the controversy started because after the elimination game, Abel mentioned what things Cuca could have done to emerge victorious in the game. After the whirlwind of emotions after the fall in the continental tournament, the coach of Galo put a lid on history and even gave the Portuguese some reason.

“Abel, in many things he said, is right. When he said that I couldn’t attack the extremes and that I should have attacked more in the middle, he was very right. That’s what I tried with Sasha and Nacho, but we didn’t find a space, because they close very well. Chat, no offense, it’s part of football. That’s not why I’m an enemy of any coach. I don’t have any and I won’t fight with Abel. When I said what I felt, it was natural, no offense “, ended.