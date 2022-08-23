Cup Radar: Brazil’s rival flies in the Premier League and Lewandowski opens count | international football

The mood in the football universe is counting down to the 2022 World Cup, at the same time that the big stars of the sport begin to warm up their engines in the first rounds of the 2022/23 season. This Monday, Ege will publish the World Cup Radar, which will be aired weekly with a summary of what the stars who will be in Qatar do for their clubs.
The #01 edition of the Radar da Copa features Fulham striker Mitrovic – a player that the Brazilian team needs to keep an eye on. The striker is the goalkeeper of Serbia, Brazil’s rival in the first round of the Qatar World Cup, on November 24, and is also shining in the Premier League.
Mitrovic Fulham Brentford — Photo: Getty Images
Mitrovic scored his third goal in three games in the world’s hottest league last Sunday, securing Fulham’s 3-2 victory over Brentford in the 45th minute. Top scorer in the English second division last season, he is among the Premier League’s top scorers, having the aerial ball as his great weapon.
Speaking of shirt 9, Robert Lewandowski opened his scoring in Spanish football: he scored his first two official goals for Barcelona and shone in Barcelona’s 4-1 rout against Real Sociedad. suitable substitute. In France, Mbappé left behind the controversy involving penalty kicks and scored three goals for PSG, taking advantage of assists from Messi and Neymar.