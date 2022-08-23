Daniel Alves: Pumas coach about boos at player: “There’s a limit”

Credit: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images

Yesterday (21), Pumas lost 5-1 to Santos Laguna and the club was criticized. One of the booed by the crowd was Daniel Alves.

During an interview, coach Andrés Lillini talked about the boos for Daniel Alves and Julio González.

“Boos do not seem normal or appropriate, we know where they come from. Players are honest and give everything. I don’t share, because in good times they come and hug them. I ask the fans for patience and tranquility and I ask them not to become addicted to violence. It’s a sport and a game, here we show our face, fans pay a ticket and if it goes wrong, but everything has a limit and it’s normal people like everyone else, who are working”, he said about the boos for the Brazilian player.

Mexican press detonated the Brazilian player

On other occasions, on ESPN, commentators criticized the Brazilian’s performances and said that age limits him as a player.

“You are also limited in the knowledge of your companions. He’s 39 and that doesn’t help. I think the team is not taking advantage of Daniel Alves, the leadership he has, what he can say, especially for the younger ones. In the long term, in the medium term, it will help. But this is won together, one element just doesn’t win.”, pointed out the commentator.

In addition, in Mundo Deportivo, journalist Francisco Fernandez spoke about the failures of Daniel Alves. “The mistakes of the Brazilian player have already started to cost the team dearly”.