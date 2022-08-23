Daniel Silveira records video with new attacks on Moraes: ‘Liar of the Republic’

Deputy used his wife’s social media to say that he ‘shits and walks’ for the minister’s decisions and counters the request to challenge his candidacy: ‘I will appeal’

Federal deputy Daniel Silveira was recently sentenced to 8 years and 9 months in prison for alleged undemocratic acts, but his sentence was pardoned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL)



the federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ) used social networks to express their views on the request of the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPE), which requests the challenge of its candidacy to the federal Senate. The organ argues that the politician, sentenced to eight years and nine months of imprisonment for the crimes of threat to the Democratic State of Law, received a presidential pardon for the established sentence, but does not affect the suspension of his political rights. The MPE’s justification is the same used in the case of former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson, convicted of passive corruption and money laundering, who is a candidate for the presidency of the Republic. As he is prevented from having profiles on social networks, Daniel Silveira used the profile of his wife, Paola Silveira, pre-candidate for the Chamber, to publish a video in which he calls the minister Alexandre de Moraescurrent president of Superior Electoral Court (TSE), from “Liar of the Republic” and promises to appeal to the last resort. “The election has equality, a parliamentarian can never be censored. So much so that I shit and go for the measures taken by Alexandre de Moraes, because they are measures that do not exist within the law. I am here to compete, within the law, nothing is contested, I will appeal until the end and I know that we are going to win, we have to win, ”he said.