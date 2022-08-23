Default reaches 63 million Brazilians, highest rate in 8 years

FreePik In the last month, the volume of consumers with overdue bills grew 8.70% compared to the same period of the previous year

Four out of ten adult Brazilians (39.17%) were negative in July 2022, which is equivalent to 63.27 million people, according to a survey carried out by the National Confederation of Shopkeepers (CNDL) and the Credit Protection Service. (SPC Brazil). With growth of 8.7% since July 2021, this is the highest level in the last eight years.

The average debt is R$ 3,638.22. Considering all these debts, each defaulter owed, on average, to 1.93 creditor companies.

Almost four out of ten consumers (34.51%) had debts of up to R$500, a percentage that reaches 49.35% when it comes to debts of up to R$1,000.

Regarding the increase in indebtedness in Brazil, the indicator shows that in July 2022 there was a growth of 16.50% compared to the same period in 2021. The data observed in July this year was above the annual variation observed in the previous month. From June to July, the number of debts increased by 1.93%.

“Although the resumption of the job market was greater than expected, there is no forecast of a decrease in inflation or improvement in the growth forecasts of the country’s economy”, says the president of the CNDL, José César da Costa. “The number of defaulters is high and, unfortunately, the expectation is that we will not stop there”, he predicts.

The number of debtors with the most expressive participation in Brazil in July is in the age group from 30 to 39 years old (24.03%), and remains well distributed between the sexes: 50.84% ​​of women and 49.16% of men.

“Debt delay time is one of the signs of Brazilians’ difficulty in regularizing their situation. The problem is more acute among those with a low level of financial education. It is essential that, even with a lower income, people have control over their expenses and allocate a part of their income to the construction of an emergency reserve. So, if there is an unexpected situation, the destination is not default”, highlights the president of SPC Brazil, Roque Pellizzaro Junior.

Banks are the villains

In terms of participation, the creditor sector that concentrates most of the debts is the Banks, with 60.05% of the total debts. Then comes Commerce (13.23%), the water and electricity sector (10.74%) and Communication (8.88%).

CNDL finance specialist Merula Borges highlights the impact of the economic scenario on personal finances.

“The entire macroeconomic scenario indicates that inflation will continue to rise, albeit at a slower pace. The release of retroactive emergency aid for some recipients should move the economy. If, on the one hand, this value can alleviate their accounts, on the other hand, it should have a negative impact on inflation and consumption in the second half of the year. The good news is the generation of jobs, which exceeded market expectations, despite the lower income of the population. The recommendation for the consumer is to avoid unnecessary expenses and be creative to get extra income. For retailers, creativity also plays an important role, as they will find a consumer who is less interested in consuming”, says Merula Borges.





