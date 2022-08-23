Deive Leonardo steals the spotlight from country people in Barretos and gathers crowd in historic night of faith and spirituality | Barretos Pawn Party 2022

Monday nights at the Festa do Peão de Barretos are usually a shy crowd in the park’s streets, but that’s not what happened today. This Monday (22), Deive Leonardo, considered one of the greatest evangelists today, attracted an audience of about 45,000 people, according to the missionary’s team, for a preaching that went down in the history of the event, known for receiving famous and by the rodeo.

Country music and bull riding gave space to faith and spirituality, with people visibly connected with prayer and reflection through the word.

Early on, the singer Eliezer from Tarsis created the perfect atmosphere of spirituality. Consecrated hits of Christian music opened the presentation. The audience got into the mood singing “Alívio”, by Jessé Aguiar, “Faz um Milagre em Mim”, by Regis Danese, “Raridade”, by Anderson Freire, “Tá Chorando Por Que”, by Jeyzer, “Meu Mestre”, by Brother Lázaro, “Deus Me Ama”, by Thalles Roberto, “Because He Lives”, by André Valadão.

1 of 6 Deive Leonardo performed for the first time at the Festa do Peão Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi / g1 Deive Leonardo performed for the first time at the Festa do Peão Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi / g1

With each new letter, intense gestures could be perceived. Hands to the heavens, eyes tightly closed and phrases spoken very quietly while heads were down. Smiles and tears streaming down her face.

PHOTOS: Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Pawn

When Deive Leonardo entered the stage, the full arena was ecstatic. At just 32 years old, the native of Santa Catarina is a phenomenon on social media because of the simple way he talks about Jesus to people. There are 12 million followers on Instagram, people who seek his words to reflect on life in the face of faith.

He presents the tour “The Answer”, in which he seeks to answer the greatest concerns of the human being and bring comfort to moments of difficulty.

“Lord Jesus, we are only here because of your presence. On this stage where famous and important people performed, known in Brazil and in the world, today will be only of faith. It has nothing to do with who sings, who preaches, but with your name in this place. Your name is above all. May today not be a normal night, but the best in our history, Jesus. May they return home filled with your presence. Change lives in this place, Jesus. Today will be a milestone of answers. You are the owner, welcome. Your name is above, your love, Jesus. Amen,” Deive said in prayer.

2 of 6 Deive Leonardo arrives for presentation at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi / g1 Deive Leonardo arrives for presentation at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi / g1

And when he talks about Jesus, he doesn’t talk to Catholics or Evangelicals. He speaks to us.

“Let’s not fight today. My greatest joy is to talk about Jesus to everyone and we need the word. What a joy to be with you, I want you to understand what is happening. This is not normal. Today is Monday, my beautiful, and we are in almost 50 thousand people to hear about Jesus. It’s not about religion, it’s about the name that is above all names, it’s about Jesus.”

On Monday night, Deive Leonardo chose chapter 5 of the Gospel of Luke to make the audience reflect.

The bible passage cites the moment when Simon Peter, who would become one of the 12 apostles, met Jesus. It was a difficult day for the fisherman, who had not yet caught a single fish. Then the strange Jesus approached and challenged Peter to trust that the net would come out full if he threw it to the right side. When picking up the net, it was full.

3 of 6 Emotion took over the faithful during the presentation of Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1 Emotion took over the faithful during the performance of Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Ricardo Nasi/g1

Distrust and disbelief of the disciple are common characteristics of the human being. The simple and uncluttered way of speaking to use passages preached by Jesus two thousand years ago, according to the bible, is what makes Deive this phenomenon. He uncomplicates and hits the heart and mind of those who listen to him. Affectionately, he calls his followers beautiful.

In one of the most moving moments of the night, Deive spoke of the resurrection of Jesus Christ after his death on the cross. “All great love stories end in death. Tristan and Isolde, Romeo and Juliet, Jack and Rose on the Titanic — Jack could fit in that door. But Jesus, no, he was resurrected on the third day,” he said and drew a shower of applause and voices singing “He Lives.”

After talking about Peter’s trajectory for about an hour, Deive asked the people if they were ready to accept Jesus into their lives.

“You came for an answer, but you are an answer. Do you want to change everything? There will be confusion, bo, storm, but you will never be alone again. Just accept Jesus in your life. There is nothing better in life than living Jesus. If you want to make that decision, turn on your cell phone flashlight,” he said. He received from the audience an immensity of lights through the stands and the arena floor.

A prayer that spoke of forgiveness and love celebrated with a great fireworks display that lit up the sky ended the night of praise in the arena. It was epic.

4 of 6 Public was moved by Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 The public was moved by Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

Born in Joinville (SC), Dave Leonardo graduated in law and like any child of God, he worked in different jobs before finding his true vocation.

The son of evangelical parents, he was raised in a Christian home, and at the age of 19 he began a greater involvement with the church, when he had a special encounter with God and became a member of the AD Church in Joinville.

After finishing college and full of doubts about which future to follow, he realized that his mission was to take the word of God, through the bible, to anyone who wanted to hear it. He faced resistance from his parents, who believed that the best thing for the future would be to pursue a career as a lawyer.

5 of 6 Audience cried and got emotional during the performance of Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Audience cried and got emotional during the performance of Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

But the gift of speaking spoke louder. When he understood that he could be a kind of influencer of the faith, preaching in a relaxed way on serious subjects, leaving aside square services and scripted masses, he won a multitude of followers, including young people.

Among the 12 million followers are celebrities such as Neymar, Luan Santana, Rafa Kallimann, Lauana Prado, Isis Valverde and Wesley Safadão.

Deive Leonardo is married to Paula Martins and has three children: João Leonardo, Noah Leonardo and Serena.

6 of 6 Worshipers of all ages followed the presentation of Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1 Worshipers of all ages followed the performance of Deive Leonardo at the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022 — Photo: Érico Andrade/g1

See more news from the Festa do Peão de Barretos 2022