Dell notebook with Core i7 chip is R$ 880 cheaper on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Dell Inspiron notebook for a limited time at a 12% off price. In the offer, the product can be purchased with a R$ 880 discount (offer link).

The promotionally priced device runs the 11th generation Intel Core i7 chip — clocked at up to 5.0 GHz. It comes equipped with 16GB RAM memory – expandable to 32GB –; SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 storage; plus NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics with 2GB GDDR5 memory.

The notebook’s screen is 15.6 inches, with high definition anti-glare technology, in addition to three sides of thin edges. According to Dell, the device delivers a clear and bright image, but is still pleasing to the eye.

In terms of connections, the device has an SD card reader, audio jack, HDMI, three USB 3.2 ports (including a type-C). The numeric keypad in Portuguese is backlit, including fingerprint reader.

The product ships with Windows 11 Home, plus Microsoft 365 Personal and McAfee antivirus, licensed for 12 months.

At the time of writing this article, the price of the notebook has dropped from R$7,399 to R$6,519 – and can be paid in up to 10 installments of R$651.90 without interest.

To purchase the product, just click here!

The notebook offer continues until next Wednesday (24) or while stocks last.

Also check out this week’s other deals: