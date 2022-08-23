Diogo Mussi reveals that he caught his mother with 11 men at home: “Some naked”

Brother of former BBB Rodrigo Mussi, Diogo Mussi spoke with the LeoDias column after the interview given by their mother, Mara Lúcia Abrão de Carvalho, to Domingo Espetacular, on Sunday (21/8). During the chat, she said that she separated because of her children, which Diogo guarantees is not true. He also said that he even caught his mother with 11 men at home at once.

“She was always brainwashed, saying, ‘Oh, Dad stole Mom, took everything from Mom.’ Because I was against my father so much, he once showed me the process, he showed me that he was the one who asked for the separation and only kept a motorcycle, while she kept all the assets. She lost everything with fuss, with men. She would go to rodeos and come back with a bunch of men,” she said.

“Once I slept outside the house, I came back the next day, I had to climb out the window because no one answered. When I climbed out the window, I saw 11 men, I counted, there were 11 strange men sleeping in her house. I’ve seen a naked man in her bed. She went out and came back with a bunch of strange people. It was disgusting, it was horrible,” added Diogo.

