Discover 9 excellent cars to buy with up to BRL 80,000 in 2022

Are you looking for a new vehicle, but with a price that fits in your pocket and still delivers modernity? It’s definitely worth checking out all the cars on this list, which cost up to R$80,000.

Which cars to buy with up to R$ 80 thousand?

1 – Chery Arrizo 5 2020

The Arrizo sedan model, by Chery, is an excellent car to buy with up to R$ 80,000. It comes with a 1.5 trubo engine and has a flashy style, superior to competitors. It is worth looking for the RXT version, one of the most complete of the model.

2 – Civc LXR 2.0 2016

The Honda Civic is one of the most sought after cars in the Brazilian market today. Renowned for great performance and low maintenance, the 2016 Civc LX comes with everything a midsize sedan needs.

3 – Renegade Sport 2018

For those looking for a respectable SUV with up to R$80,000 in their pockets, the Jeep Renegade Sport is the top-of-the-line version of the sports car. The 2018 model comes out for a value that compensates a lot, given the prices of current cars.

4 – Peugeot 208 Like 2022

Peugeot’s 208 Like model comes with a 1.6-liter engine and is among the best cars with up to R$80,000. Best of all, you can have a brand new car in your hand, there is the 2022 model.

5 – Fiat Cronos 1.3

The 2021 Fiat Cronos 1.3 can be an excellent option for anyone who wants a new, reliable, stylish car that is not so expensive.

6 – Renault Sandero GT Line 2023

The sports version of the Renault Sandero 2023 can be purchased with up to R$80,000. It comes with a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder engine with 82 horsepower. The disgn is one of the most refined in the category.

7 – Fiat Argo 2022

If you like the popular Fiat Argo, know that this year’s model (2022) can be purchased for up to R$80,000, in its 1.0 Friefly version.

8 – Chevrolet Onix

Among the cars with up to R$ 80 thousand, the Chevrolet Onix proves to be a safe and quite viable option for purchase. The 1.0 turbo engine with up to 116 hp is eye-catching.

9 – Hyundai HB20 2022

The HB20 got a new design in 2022 and it can be bought with up to R$80,000. This is the Sens 1.0 Flex model.