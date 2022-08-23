Discover cases of grace and miracle that can beatify Father Cícero | Ceará

O Father Cicero’s beatification process , released this Saturday (20), was authorized by the Catholic Church. For Father Cícero to be beatified, a commission must prove that graces and a miracle were achieved through the “popular saint”.

There are several accounts of graces mediated by Father Cícero, such as the case of the merchant Inácio Job de Oliveira. He attributes the healing of a son to the priest. The merchant says he lost a daughter to health problems. The wife became pregnant again and a son was born, however, with the same health problems as the previous one.

“The second son came, he already came with a problem and after 15 days, he died. We found out that she [a mulher de Job Oliveira] had RH negative and I, positive, had blood incompatibility [o que pode causar eritroblastose fetal, quando células da mãe atacam as células do sangue do bebê]. She got pregnant again, and my bosses sent us to São Paulo at the time,” she said.

Inácio Job de Oliveira says that when he entered the doctor’s room, he saw the image of Father Cícero on the bureau. The merchant says that the doctor asked if they were from Juazeiro do Norte and if they believed in him. The merchant and the woman said yes; and if the son was healthy, they would name him Cícero de Juazeiro.

“We were excited, with crying eyes, but excited. The next day, he started treatment with him and actually extracted the boy at eight months, did all the blood transfusion, and the result is that today the boy has grown , created, formed and well-regarded”, he said.

According to the deacon, Rodrigo Leite, stories like that of the merchant are necessary for beatification.

“These stories of graces achieved are very important because in the process there is a need for the fame of holiness and signs, which are achieved through the servant of God Father Cícero. However, for beatification, a miracle in the classical sense of the term is necessary, and the one who proves a miracle is the commission with the help of experts from the Holy See”, he explained.

In order for him to be beatified, it is also necessary to prove that a miracle has been performed. The “classical concept of a miracle”, according to deacon Rodrigo Leite, requires three prerequisites:

it must be something inexplicable, an incurable disease; for example, that medicine has no cure

needs to be an immediate cure

needs to be a permanent cure, that is, the disease has not returned

Dom Magnus Henrique Lopes announces authorization for the beatification of Father Cícero

The miracle that the Diocese of Crato will argue in defense of beatification has not yet been revealed, but one possibility is the transformation of the host of the faithful Maria de Araújo

In March 1889, Father Cícero celebrated a mass and, at the moment of communion, the faithful Maria de Araújo received the host which turned red as blood when she put it in her mouth. The Eucharistic miracle performed in masses celebrated by Father Cícero was repeated and gained fame throughout the Northeast.

According to professor and scholar of priest Cícero Renato Casemiro, after the case, the bishop of Fortaleza, Dom Joaquim José Vieira, sent a commission to analyze the case. Dom Joaquim José Vieira did not believe in the miracle.

“Doctors were sent by the Archdiocese of Fortaleza. They went to the place to verify if there was in fact the transformation of the consecrated host into the blood of Christ. Scholars at the time said that there was no way to explain the fact. A natural explanation for the phenomenon. another commission was sent”, explained the scholar.

Still on the blood wafer, Renato Casemiro says that the miracle happens with the blessed. It was a divine intervention that took place. “This miracle happens to the blessed. Father Cícero just observed. He asks for grace and this grace happens. It was a fact that happens with him being Father Cícero, the object of miracles. There was a divine intervention with the blessed”, he said.

Hundreds of faithful who were at mass in Largo da Capela do Socorro, in Juazeiro do Norte, in the interior of Ceará, followed the announcement of the authorization of the beatification process of Father Cícero. — Photo: Diocese of Crato/ Publicity