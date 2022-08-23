Disney+ day 2022 releases

On the 8th of September, the disney promotes Disney+ Day 2022. The event will serve as a warm-up for the D23 Expo, which takes place between September 9 and 11 and kicks off the company’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

To increase fan anxiety, the company released, this Monday (22), a teaser that highlights the news coming to the streaming service on Disney+ Day. Among them are the premiere of the series “Cars on the Road”, the arrival of “Thor: Love and Thunder” and the live-action of “Pinocchio”, which has Tom Hanks as Geppetto. Connect only:

Other highlights include the documentary “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”, a new short for “The Simpsons” titled “Welcome to the Club”, in addition to the 4th episode of “She-Hulk” and the special “Marvel Studios Assembled”. : The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder”, which will show the behind the scenes of the feature. See the complete list:

September 8th is almost here! 🥳 ➕ Which #DisneyPlusDay Premiere are you most excited to stream? pic.twitter.com/20HnZPJc7H — Disney (@Disney) August 22, 2022

Last year, Disney+ Day took place in November and brought the first images of “Moon Knight”, “She-Hulk”, “Ms. Marvel”, news from “The Book of Boba Fett”, in addition to having several premieres – among them, the arrival of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” on the platform. A promotion, which lowered the Disney+ subscription to R$1.90 in the first month, also took place on the day. It is not yet known whether this will be repeated this year.

It is worth remembering that, recently, the Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ added 14.4 million new subscribers during the third quarter, exceeding expectations by 4 million. At the moment, the platform has a total of 152.1 million subscribers worldwide.

Additionally, we have confirmed that Disney+ Basic (official name of the ad plan) will be available to North American viewers on December 8th for $7.99. This is the current price of the ad-free plan, officially called Disney+ Premium, which will be increased to $10.99.

Until Disney+ day arrives, check out the trailer for “Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return”, which shows never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage.