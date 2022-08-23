Disney reveals look of the doll in live-action preview

O live action in Pinocchio is coming and the Disney+ released this Monday (22) the first preview of the character’s look in the film. 100% inspired by its animated version, the feature brings Benjamin Evan Ainsworth like the wooden puppet. Watch above.



The fairy tale will be reinterpreted under the eyes of Robert Zemeckis (Back to the future) and will retell the story of the wooden puppet who embarks on an adventure to become a real boy. The film will feature Tom Hanks as Gepetto, the carpenter who raises Pinocchio as his own son.

The film will also feature Cynthia Erivo (harriet) as the Blue Fairy, in addition to Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who will voice Jiminy Cricket. Already Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Curse of Bly Manor) will voice the protagonist, while Luke Evans will play Barker the Coachman, Keegan-Michael Key will give voice to João Honesto and Lorraine Bracco will be Sofia the Seagull, a new character in the story.

Pinocchio debuts only on Disney+ in september 8.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.