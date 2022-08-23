“Do not look at me that way”; Ana Maria Braga ‘incorporates’ Cramulhão in “Mais Você” and surprises Gabriel Sater; website resonates

This Tuesday morning (23), the actor Gabriel Saterwhich gives life to Trindade in the novel “Pantanal”was the special guest of the famous breakfast of the “More you”. During the chat with Ana Maria Bragathe artist ended up being surprised by the presenter.

That’s because, while he was talking about the backstage of the soap opera, Ana decided to interpret the “Cramulhão” the way Sater’s character seems to be “possessed” in the plot from nine: “That look like that”she said with rolled eyes.

Upon seeing the imitation, the actor soon joined in the joke: “Do not look at me that way. Anna, let go! I’m even going to look there, I was a little worried”, joked Gabriel Sater. “Ana Maria has the eyes of the Cramulhão, my people… Oh, crazy!”, said Louro Mané, the program’s mascot.

The moment quickly reverberated on the web and many praised the ‘actress side’ of Ana Maria: “The performance of millions”, said one netizen. “My God, Ana imitating the cramullhão DO NOADA, I’m laughing a lot”, said another. “Guys, I love Ana kkkkk, she always makes me laugh”, said one more. It is worth noting that, in “Pantanal”, ‘cramulhão’ refers to the devil. When Trindade has a vision about something that will happen in the future, he says it was the devil who told him.