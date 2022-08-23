Do you know all the properties of aroeira? See how and when to use this medicinal plant – Vida Plena

Plants have always been used in folk medicine. Through teas or extracts, they are an alternative to treat the most varied diseases. One of them, quite popular, is the mastic. But, despite being natural, you need to know when and how to use it to better enjoy the benefits.









Also known as red mastic, all parts of this plant, which have anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial and healing properties, can be used, but with care.





The most used parts of the mastic are the leaves and bark, but there are still flowers, seeds and fruits. According to the herbalist Celerino Carriconde, the bark must be prepared for external use, while the plant can be used for ingestion.





“The bark is healing and anti-inflammatory, but it cannot be ingested, because it can affect the body. The aroeira leaf, which is also anti-inflammatory, helps with gastric problems,” said Celerino.









how to make the most of





One of the most common ways to use mastic is tea. Its preparation varies according to the intention of its use, as explained by nutritionist Luanda Viana.





“We can prepare it by infusion or by cooking”, he says.





Also according to the professional, the tea is usually prescribed for the treatment of cough and fever. Cooking the bark is recommended for treating ulcers or skin wounds.









For external use, it is also possible to make compresses or sitz baths. “The sitz bath with aroeira is highly recommended for the treatment of urinary infection, such as cystitis in women”, pointed out Luanda.





Moderation in consumption





Despite being natural, nothing in excess is good. There are still no studies with recommendations of daily amount, for example, but there is an alert for moderation, since unrestrained intake can have a laxative effect, causing diarrhea.





“The use of the plant must be done with care and medical, nutritional or phytotherapic monitoring”, recommends nutritionist Luanda Viana – Photo: Alexandre Aroeira/Folha de Pernambuco





“The use of aroeira in pregnant and lactating women and children is not recommended. And people with sensitive skin should also avoid it.” In the case of the skin, excess can cause allergic reactions, dermatitis and hives.





“The use of the plant must be done with care and medical, nutritional or phytotherapic follow-up. In the case of allergic reactions, a dermatologist should also be sought”, concluded Luanda.









