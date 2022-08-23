Dollar is almost stable, at R$ 5.167; Second low amendment bag

The commercial dollar started the week almost stable, falling 0.03%, and ended Monday quoted at R$ 5.167. The Ibovespa, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3), followed the downward movement and amended the second session down, this one of 0.89%, at 110,500.53 points.

Despite the dollar’s negative swing, the currency was strong enough to be worth more than the euro for the first time in 20 years. The European currency makes up about 57% of the DXY index basket and its 1% drop automatically pushes the dollar index higher.

The emerging currency bloc, on the other hand, benefits in part from higher commodity prices — which in developed countries translates into more inflation — and from higher interest rates, which act as a buffer to exchange rate pressures.

The dollar value disclosed daily by the press, including the UOL, refers to the commercial dollar. For those who are going to travel and need to buy currency at exchange brokers, the value is much higher.

Ibovespa has a fall

The drop in the Ibovespa was influenced by the decline in stock markets abroad, as investors fear potential impacts on the global economy from the cycles of high interest rates in the United States and the euro zone.

Shares of Petz, Meliuz, Embraer, Hapvida and Soma had a devaluation of more than 4% and pulled the stock market down. On the other hand, Americanas shot up 22.18% with the announcement of Sergio Rial for chief executive.

The market awaits a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday at the annual global conference of central banks in Jackson Hole. Investors should be on the lookout for new signals from Powell about the pace of monetary tightening to be adopted by the Fed starting in September.

Economists polled in a Reuters poll expect a 0.5 percentage point increase in September, after two 0.75 point increases in recent meetings.

*With Reuters

