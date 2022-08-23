Dragon Ball hits theaters and drives legions of fans crazy

Success in the 90s, Dragon Ball is a true phenomenon in Brazil and made anime, Japanese drawings, gain popularity. Many people grew up watching Goku and Vegeta’s adventures against armies of villains. These passages return to the movie from a reinterpretation of the main characters, characterized by invincibility.

Dragon Ball Super: Superhero

Under the expertise of Coach Whis and the help of Broly, the protagonists Goku and Vegeta will receive training to gain new abilities. This time, the kamehameha will need a backup, because the enemies are stronger than ever. The Red Ribbon army has returned, hoping to defeat those who stand in the way of their evil plans.

Piccolo and Gohan’s Revenge

To face Magenta and Carmine, Piccolo and Gohan use the Dragon Balls, seeking to save Pan, kidnapped by the opponents, equipped with two androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. Therefore, the clash created after concentrating so much power, now gains a deadly climate of rivalry.

Gohan vs Red Ribbon

In an endless fight, the army’s idea is to distract Gohan and his accomplices, while developing another more powerful android, named “Cell Max”. However, the hero does not stop evolving and has the opportunity to assume the form of the Ultimate. Therefore, the last scenes promise a lot of action, showing how far the Frieza gang can go, attracted by certain values.

The classic structure and modeling of visual effects in computer graphics, following old episodes, can cause some strangeness. However, the idea is to go back to the old days, attracting the audience that followed the seasons since its launch in 1989.



The production opened at the box office on August 18 in some commercial cinemas, with varying schedules. There is no word on when the film will reach the streamings, in addition to the original broadcaster Toei Company, which owns the copyright. Despite this, the forecast is that the feature film will be available for a few weeks.