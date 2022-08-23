Drone video shows the moment a man is attacked by an alligator in a lake: head snapped

A drone recorded the moment when a 3.5 meter long alligator (American alligator) bit off a man’s headleaving him with significant injuries.

The footage was being taken to promote the victim’s company, which is a firefighter, paramedic and triathlete. Juan Carlos La Verde was swimming in Lake Thonotosassa near Tampa (Florida, USA) when the alligator came towards him and violently grabbed his head.

The drone pilot heard Juan Carlos scream, but he didn’t know exactly what had happened. Watch below:

Juan Carlos managed to react in time to prevent the alligator from making the “death spin” when it kills its drowned prey. He reached the shore of the lake and was rescued.

The Hispanic American has gone through a six hour surgery at Tampa General Hospital to repair and reconstruct damage to his skull, according to a GoFundMe setup for him. he had a perforation in the brain. No bones on the right side of his head and his jaw will be free for the next few weeks, until he has yet another corrective surgery.

“I’m perfectly fine. In fact, I’m even better because it gave me a new perspective, and a lot of people don’t understand that.”he told broadcaster WFTS with difficulty.

His friends and family, including his wife Christine, are by his side during his lengthy recovery.

