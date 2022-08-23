Dutch company acquires control of iFood for BRL 9 billion

August 22, 2022 – 10:10 am

Last Friday, 19, Prosus, a Dutch multinational conglomerate, announced that it will buy a 33% stake in iFood in cash. From an agreement of R$ 9.4 billion – conversion to the equivalent of € 1.5 billion, the giant will have full control over the company.

An additional €300 million may still be paid to Just Eat Takeaway, a minority shareholder in the stake and Europe’s largest delivery company. The agreed value, according to Reuters, comes close to half the market value of Just Eat Takeaway, which had been losing value over the last year.

Prosus is a business investor around the world. In addition to iFood, the multinational also has Swiggy, in India, for example. Before the purchase, the Dutch already invested in iFood for about ten years. During the pandemic, delivery of deliveries grew and, today, iFood makes around 70 million deliveries per month, according to Prosus.

However, despite the increase in sales last year, iFood recorded a net loss of approximately €120 million in the first half of 2022, according to a Just Eat Takeaway earnings report released in July.

