Dying climbing a volcano can be romantic and heroic – 08/22/2022 – João Pereira Coutinho

As I say, have kids before 20 and climb Vesuvius before 30. The reason is the same — physical endurance.

I had my son when I was almost 40. In the first two years of fatherhood, I developed a strange combination of muscle spasms that convinced me of a terminal neurological disease.

Was not. Just fatigue, cured with rest and massive doses of magnesium. But you, the reader, get the idea. Women, even for hormonal reasons, acquire an extra energy that is described in the scientific literature.

Men, especially mature men, slowly rot with the child in their arms.

Vesuvius is the most terrible volcano in antiquity. It is close to Naples. In the year 79 AD, an eruption erased from the map some famous cities in the region, such as Pompeii and Ercolano.

Even today, walking through the ruins of Pompeii, it is possible to see the inhabitants of the heights, in their last pose, before being petrified.

Mental note: if a volcano erupts and you can’t escape, be careful with the last pose. It can be a document for eternity.

I, for example, intend to suck in my stomach and stand in opposition, like Michelangelo’s “David”; or perhaps in sporting activity, like Myron’s “Discóbolo”.

But I digress. Or not—these lugubrious thoughts took on real contours during my recent visit to Italy. Here are the facts: my wife decided to climb to the top of Vesuvius. Would you be ready for the challenge?

Of course I was, I said, not quite understanding the consequences of my answer. She gave details—we only have to climb the last 400 meters. From above, we see Naples, Sorrento, the island of Capri — it’s a scene close to the divine.

I thought: 400 meters is easy. I didn’t think: it’s 40ºC, a cathedral-melting sun (thanks Nelson), and, on the way to 50, one of my favorite pastimes is waking up in the middle of the night only to hear the creak of my knees when I stretch my legs.

We arrived at the beginning of the 400 meters. The driver stopped the car and wished him “good luck”. I noticed that he was looking at me with that foreboding that Julius Caesar’s wife must have felt when he said he was only going to talk to Brutus in the Senate.

The first 50 meters are relatively easy: you think you’ve walked 300 meters, but you get a first shiver when you find you’ve only walked 25.

In addition, his mistress is already ten meters ahead, then 20, then 30. Her son, still a child, runs up the volcano, as if he were playing in the schoolyard.

You, pausing here and there (“It’s just to catch your breath!” you inform, in a shaky voice, but no one is listening anymore), look up at the sky and, in your fevered imagination, you begin to see two vultures sharpening their knife and the fork: “I’ll take the liver”. “No, the liver is mine, keep the spleen.”

The first thing that leaves you is your voice. No matter how much water you drink, it’s like pouring a glass of liquid into the Sahara desert.

Then you also lose the typical breath of a Homo sapiens. Get the wheezing of a dog with asthma.

Finally, pessimism attacks your neurological center. Since I’m already a pessimist in my normal self, I went straight to the obituary. “Portuguese columnist, 46, found dead and withered while trying to climb Vesuvius.”

I think it was that thought that encouraged me. Die, we all go. Due to old age, illness, accident or

another banal misfortune.

But dying climbing Vesuvius has something romantic, heroic, transcendent.

I imagine my fans, hearing the news, and running on pilgrimage to southern Italy, carrying flowers and watering the fateful turn with Johnnie Walker—Black, please.

Even my enemies, in the hour of supreme vengeance, would feel within them Homeric envy. “He died like a Byron and I here with a kidney stone.”

With a smile on my lips, a sinister mixture of vanity and madness, I feel that shudder of energy that usually strikes the dying in their final minutes.

And, without realizing it, I’m already close to the summit, where the family awaits me with an air of boredom.

I, happy to see them, hug their frightened bodies and still scream: “I want to be buried in pajamas and robe! In pajamas and robe!”.

And only then do I faint at his feet.