Edson Celulari has a dream party for his baby in Brasília

Actor Edson Celulari and his wife celebrated the six months of their baby

the actor’s family Edson Celulari it’s partying! This is because the youngest Chiara is about to turn six months old. Besides her, mom Karin Roepke also completed another spring. The couple of actors has been married since 2017. For now, the baby is the only fruit of their relationship.

On social media, mother and daughter celebrated the arrival of the new phase together and very well accompanied. It turns out that Karin and Edson are traveling with their daughter. The parents took Chiara to introduce part of the maternal family that she had not yet met. The meeting was organized precisely on the special date so that they could celebrate together.

On social media, the dads showed the details of the beautiful party. The chosen theme was inspired by the month of August and Karin’s zodiac sign – lion! “Roar!!! Did you hear that 6 month old lioness roar? Like a good leonine, I celebrated my birthday with Chiara’s birthday in the best style #talmãetalfilha Leoas!”, joked Karin.

The little girl posed for photos in a “queen of the forest” costume and the mommy with a cute little tiara matching her outfit. look of the baby. The decoration also included ornaments with the animal, personalized sweets and a panel for photos. The cake was decorated with two lionesses and the names of the two birthday girls of the week.

The party clicks garnered a lot of praise in the web. Sophia Raia, daughter of Edson Celulari and Claudia Raia, melted for her little sister: “It’s not working, really. Beautiful baby”. “What a doll”, admired a follower. Another wished: “Rains of blessings in your life, Chiara”. One was delighted: “My God, how beautiful! Congratulations Chiara”. And yet another said: “How gorgeous.”

Edson Celulari also took advantage of his wife’s birthday to declare all his love for Karin. “Today is your day, my Galega, congratulations!!! Day to celebrate your strength, your brightness, motherhood, determination and generosity. And, of course, the power of his leonine mane that always makes me tremble at the right time, with pride and admiration. May God bless you in all your many ways,” the actor wrote.

Tell us what you think!