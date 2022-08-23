Election winner has no power to confiscate savings funds – MonitoR7

In every election year, a fear of the past returns to the imagination of voters, who fear a new confiscation of savings accountslike what haunted Brazilians in the early 1990s. The matter takes shape with the edition of fake news with the intention of taking votes from countless candidates for different elective positions.

After what happened during the government of ex-president Fernando Collor, the blocking of funds invested in the booklets became more impracticable, with the entry of impossibility into article 62 of the Federal Constitution.

According to the constitutional text that defines decisions that can be taken by the President of the Republic “in cases of relevance and urgency”, it is “prohibited to issue provisional measures” aimed at the “detention or seizure of goods, popular savings or any other asset financial”.





“Citizens can rest assured, because scenarios of this nature, such as the retention experienced in the 1990s, face a clear legal obstacle, according to the Magna Carta”, says Alexandre Ricco, a lawyer specializing in banking law.

Rogério Gaspari Coelho, from Tess Advogados, reinforces that the right to property has become one of the so-called stony clauses of the Constitution, which cannot be changed. “Our system today prevents any surprises in this regard, favoring legal certainty and predictability with regard to popular savings”, he explains.

Faced with regulations that make it impossible to confiscate assets, whether savings or any other financial asset, experts point out that the only chance that something similar to that of the shadows of the past would exist would be through a discussion by the Legislature, with approval of the Chamber of Deputies and the Federal Senate.

The fears surrounding the confiscation of savings accounts are explained by the fact that a third (32.9%) of the financial volume invested in Brazil is in the passbooksaccording to data from Anbima (Brazilian Association of Financial Market Entities).

Applications have even gained strength in recent months with the Brazil Aid payments and the emergency releases from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia por Tempo de Serviço), both distributed directly in Caixa’s savings accounts. Still, the logs have already lost more than BRL 63 billion this yearresult of crisis and soaring interest rates to contain inflation, which make savings less attractive.



