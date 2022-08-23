Eliana makes a rare appearance with her two children and her husband

Eliana poses with her two children and her husband during a tour in São Paulo

the presenter Eliana took the weekend off to enjoy a family outing. The famous, who is very reserved when it comes to her family, was photographed with her husband and two children in São Paulo.

The artist is a proud mother of a beautiful couple. The firstborn Arthur recently turned 11 years old. The eldest son is the fruit of the former marriage of Eliana with music producer and entrepreneur João Marcello Boscolli. The former couple were together for about 8 years and announced their separation when the heir was two years old in 2014.

The following year, in 2015, the famous assumed the relationship with the television director Adriano Ricco. They became Manuela’s parents in 2017. The youngest’s pregnancy was at risk and the presenter spent much of the pregnancy hospitalized to have close medical follow-up.

The little girl is currently 4 years old. Manu grows strong and whenever he can, he appears next to his famous mother on the artist’s social network. The youngest even posed to be photographed with her parents and brother on the family outing.

Eliana and Adriano Ricco took the children to watch the theatrical musical “A Pequena Sereia”, which is playing at Teatro Santander in São Paulo. The family enjoyed the classic mermaid Ariel story and her adventures. The quartet posed smiling for the professional photographer during the tour.

The presenter saw her name involved in rumors that she would be hired by TV Globo. However, the famous team spoke out, denying that the artist is in any negotiation. For the Hugo Gloss website, the representatives stated: “We clarify that the presenter did not receive invitations or had any contact with another broadcaster”. According to the team, the artist continues to lead her Sunday program on SBT.

Tell us what you think!