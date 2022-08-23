Embraer opens 1,000 vacancies for training in the technology area

Embraer recently opened enrollment for the Social Tech program. It is the second edition of the initiative aimed at accelerating careers in technology. There are a thousand vacancies available, but it is worth paying attention to the fact that all of them are exclusively for black people. Find out how to sign up for training now.

Read more: Embraer releases first images of Brazilian flying taxi

The deadline to participate is until September. There will be 244 hours of course with a total duration of three months. According to the manufacturer, people who are part of underrepresented groups can participate. The proposal is to train students with all the qualification technique necessary and demanded by the technology market.

Social Tech

Students will end the course with all the theoretical basis to take advantage of the vacancies offered by the technology market, considering that the sector is one of the most employing today in Brazil and worldwide.

According to Social Tech programming, students will learn the Python programming language, from basic to advanced, as well as applications in data science, artificial intelligence and automation.

The program uses the bootcamp methodology, which is nothing more than a training intensive. Classes will be remote and focused on the development of new knowledge in the area. The program is considered immersive, practical and interactive.

The selective program has six stages, namely: enrollment; registration; profile test; logical reasoning test; profile and result analysis. Through Social Tech, students will be able to be part of Embraer’s talent pool, as well as take advantage of the opportunities jobs offered by partner companies.

Classes start on September 27th. At the end, everyone will receive a certificate.

Registration continues until September 18 and is being carried out on the official website of the manufacturer. The bootcamp will be through XP Educação. Scholarships are 100% free. The training program in question has experienced teachers and practical activities to assist those enrolled in the course during learning.