Embraer’s Eve to Start Urban Air Mobility Tests for “Flying Cars” | Paraiba Valley and Region

Eve, an Embraer company dedicated to the development of “flying cars”, informed that it will carry out the first simulation of urban air mobility in September. The simulation will be in Chicago, United States.

The exercise will be carried out with helicopters from the Blade Air Mobility company and will serve as a test for the eVTOL, an electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle known as a “flying car”.

The objective is to study eVTOL operations, ground services, passenger travel and needs. The simulation will run for three weeks and include ground tests and passenger flights.

Embraer's Eve will start air mobility tests for "flying cars" — Photo: Reproduction

The tests will be carried out at Vertiport Chicago, a helipad in downtown Chicago, and will simulate services, infrastructure and requirements for the “flying cars”.

A helicopter will transport passengers from the site to two other points in Chicago. The first route will lead to the Schaumburg Municipal Helipad, and the second route will lead to the Tinley Park Helipad in Illinois. Flights cost $150 and should take around 15 minutes.

Embraer 'flying car' cabin mockup is presented to the public — Photo: Disclosure

In July, Eve revealed the cabin of her first vehicle to the public. The eVTOL model, electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles, was released at an event aimed at the aerospace industry in England.

In the mockup, Embraer shows how the current design of the vehicle turned out, which has a conventional wing and tail instead of the previous canard configuration. The eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability.

Embraer 'flying car' cabin — Photo: Disclosure

The model is the first to be developed by the company, which predicts that by 2035 more than 200 “flying cars” will transport 4.5 million passengers on more than 100 routes annually in Rio de Janeiro and the state’s metropolitan region.

Embrear 'flying car' model is presented in England — Photo: Disclosure