Euro falls below the dollar for the first time in 20 years

The euro fell below the dollar parity threshold today for the first time in 20 years. The currency lost 0.96% (around 3:30 pm Brasilia time and 5:30 pm in Paris) and was valued below US$ 1, at US$ 0.9941. This is the lowest rate since 2002, when the European currency was introduced.

The euro is under pressure from the energy crisis that threatens to plunge Europe into a deep recession. In July, the currency was worth the same as the dollar, also for the first time.

The strength of the dollar makes imports more expensive, especially of raw materials such as oil, which are quoted in US currency, accentuating an inflation that is already devastating for consumers and businesses.

“Europe is gearing up for another closure of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month,” analyst Craig Erlam of broker Oanda told AFP.

Russian gas giant Gazprom has warned that gas deliveries will be halted for “maintenance” of the pipeline from Aug. accused of energy blackmail.

As a result, European gas prices soared again and hit 295 per megawatt hour (MWh) on Monday, approaching historic highs reached in the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

bad indicators

The week could be painful for the euro, analysts fear. At the moment, the currency has recovered after having flirted with the parity limit in 2022, but “the bad indicators of the PMI (Purchasing Managers Index, which measures the economic activity of a country) from this Tuesday (23) could be enough to anchor the euro below US$ 1”, warns Kit Juckes, from Société Générale bank.

On the other side of the Atlantic, despite a slight weakening of US inflation in July, the Federal Reserve assures that it will continue to tighten its monetary policy. “A new opportunity for the Fed to convince the market will be the Jackson Hole symposium” later in the week, says Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

At this meeting of central bank representatives, Fed chief Jerome Powell will speak on Friday (26). While the US economy is less affected than Europe by the war in Ukraine, the Fed has more leeway than the central banks of the Old Continent.

euro x dollar

What defines the value of a currency, in practice, is supply and demand. Although there is Fischer’s theory, which calculates the fair price of a currency from the interest rate differential and inflation, the greater amount of dollar in the market pulls the value of the US exchange rate down.

“It may seem like a simple answer, but there is no escape. The United States has a very large amount of currency on the market, which increases its liquidity and makes the currency cheaper”, he explained to the UOL Daniel Abrahão, partner at iHUB Investimentos, in an interview in March.

The dollar, as it is a currency used as a standard in international contracts, ends up having much more supply on the market than the euro. In addition, the US currency is used as an international reserve in central banks around the world.

According to a survey by the IMF (International Monetary Fund) released in May 2021, the dollar represents 59% of the international reserves of other countries. The euro, since its inception, has fluctuated around 20%.

pound plummets

As a result, the pound sterling also returned to lows in 2022. “It has been a bad year for the pound, which is falling against the euro, while the Bank of England has raised its rates at every meeting” since late 2021 , recall OFX analysts.

Despite these increases, British inflation exceeds 10% in a year and is the highest in the G7, due to the war in Ukraine, the pandemic, but also Brexit, which tightens the labor market and further disrupts the supply chains of the country. UK.

At $1.1764 a pound, the British currency is at its lowest level since the start of 2020 and the first few months of the pandemic. Prior to that, the pound sterling had not dropped below $1.18 since 1985.

*With information from RFI and AFP