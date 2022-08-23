Euro renews lowest value against the dollar since 2002 | Economy

The euro renewed this Monday (22) its lowest value against the dollar in 20 years: the common European currency reached US$ 0.9932 – the lowest price since November 2002, the year in which it came into circulation. .

The fall in the value of the euro is benefited by the determination of several directors of the Federal Reserve (Fed, US central bank) to raise the interest rate to contain the escalation of inflation in the US.

As the European economy grapples with rising energy prices, which limit the room for maneuver of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England, the euro retreated more than 1% against the US currency.

AND NOW? What are the consequences of the fall of the euro

What are the consequences of the fall of the euro BECAUSE? What explains the sharp fall of the European currency

In the United States, despite predictions by some financial officials that the Fed would reduce the pace of increases, several members of the institution insisted that the rate hike will continue.

“The Jackson Hole meeting (over the weekend) will be a new opportunity for the Fed to convince the market,” said Ulrich Leuchtmann, an analyst at Commerzbank.

The euro entered circulation as a currency on January 1, 2002 – in February of that year, the low reached US$ 0.8637, below the value of this Monday.

Three years earlier, however, it already existed as an accounting currency (something with some similarity to the URV, used in Brazil in the implementation of the Real Plan). During this period, the euro came to be well below the dollar, reaching a low of US$ 0.8271 in October 2000.