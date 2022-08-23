European giant directs the signing of Brazilian Antony, from Ajax

A great promise of Brazilian football, the young Antony, 22 years old, from Ajax, is very close to signing a contract with Manchester United and playing in the Premier League later this season. While forcing his departure from the Netherlands, the player and the English club reached an agreement this Monday afternoon (22), leaving only a few details left for the agreement to be sealed.

This Monday (22), Antony and Manchester United reached an agreement for a partnership. With everything on the line with the forward, United are only waiting for Ajax to accept the huge offer of 94 million euros to be able to announce the player, despite the strong tough game of the Dutch team.

Antony is created by São Paulo, who will receive a good amount for the possible transfer of the player from the red club. With the big proposal on Ajax’s table, United hope to announce the Brazilian’s arrival later this week.

In the window, Manchester United reached an agreement for the hiring of another Brazilian, Casemiro, ex-Real Madrid, who already speaks as a player for the club. The signing of Antony undergoes a lot of reformulation that is currently taking place at Old Trafford.

Antony wants to play for Man United

Antony wants more than anything to play for Manchester United. The Brazilian welcomes a trip to the giants of Old Trafford and, to facilitate an agreement, has been forcing his departure from Ajax, since he was not present in the last training sessions of the Dutch team.