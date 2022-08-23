Everything we know about monkeypox so far

The outbreak of monkeypox (monkeypox) has left the world, still fearful of the covid-19 pandemic, on alert. Although the disease had been known for decades, it remained, with rare exceptions, restricted to a specific geographic region: Central and West Africa.

Now, this type of smallpox has been circulating in several locations and presenting new symptoms and characteristics. Cases have now been confirmed in at least 78 countries, making it the biggest outbreak of the disease outside Africa.

WHO declares monkeypox an international health emergency

Historic

In 1958, the virus that causes monkeypox was discovered after two outbreaks of the disease in laboratory monkeys. The episode gave rise to the name, despite these animals not being responsible for the transmission.

The first case of monkeypox in humans was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Since then, the disease has been concentrated in countries in Africa, although smallpox was eradicated in 1980.

In addition to these regions, isolated cases had been identified in the United States, Israel and the United Kingdom.

In June 2021, the UK detected two people with monkeypox virus. According to health authorities in that country, the patients were from the same family, lived in North Wales and were treated at a hospital in England. At the time, it was not revealed which country the duo was in.

Shortly thereafter, US Health officials tracked more than 200 people across 27 states in July 2021 for coming into contact with a Texas man who traveled from Lagos, Nigeria to Atlanta, USA, and from there to Dallas.

On May 7 this year, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that it had been notified of another case of monkeypox in the UK. The individual was in Nigeria. Four days later, the tracking of people who had contact with the infected began.

From there, the monkeypox outbreak spread across Europe, with dozens of confirmed and suspected cases in the UK, Spain, Portugal. In a short time, the United States, Canada and Brazil also confirmed cases.

In Brazil, according to the WHO report, from July 22 to August 7, diagnoses of the disease jumped from 592 to 1,721. The country also recorded the biggest weekly increase in cases in the world, according to the WHO.

This month, a study published in the scientific journal “The Lancet” reported the case of a dog that was infected with monkeypox. The hypothesis is that the dog contracted the disease from its owners, who were contaminated and used to sleep with the animal.

So far, five deaths have been reported and about 10% of all patients are admitted to the hospital for pain management. More than 18,000 cases of the disease have been reported in 78 different countries around the world. More than 70% of reported cases are in the European Union and 25% in the Americas.

Symptoms

The manifestation of the disease, with muscle pain, headache and chills, in addition to swollen lymph nodes, appear between 5 and 21 days after infection.

One to three days after the fever, the rash appears, which can look like pimples or blisters, which characterize monkeypox. Lesions are often painful and people feel very itchy.

They can appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, such as the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus.

Initially, flat lesions appear, then they become slightly raised and fill with yellowish fluid, form a scab and fall off. Monkeypox usually lasts for two to four weeks.

In mid-August, a 40-year-old German presented with a reddish spot on his nose that progressed to necrosis within three days. The case has been described as one of monkeypox’s most impressive.

In the current outbreak, these lesions often appear in the genital and anal areas, which suggests transmission by sexual contact.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of monkeypox can include:

Fever; Headache; Muscle pain; Back pain; swollen lymph nodes; Chills; Exhaustion; night sweat; Flu-like symptoms such as congestion and runny nose; Swelling in the groin; Skin rashes.



The Phases

Blisters on the skin is one of the most characteristic symptoms of monkeypox.

The disease by stages that can be divided into periods:

Phase 1: the invasion period (between 0-5 days)

In this first phase, the infected person usually has fever, severe headache, lymphadenopathy (swelling of the lymph nodes), back pain, myalgia (muscle pain) and an intense lack of energy.

Lymphadenopathy is a distinguishing feature of monkeypox compared to other diseases that may initially appear similar (varicella, measles, smallpox).

Level 2: the rash (1-3 days after the fever)

Credit: Reproduction/Dermatology AdvisorBubbles appear in phase 2

The rash tends to be more concentrated on the face and extremities than on the trunk. According to the WHO, blisters affect the face in 95% of cases and the palms of the hands and soles of the feet in 75% of cases.

The oral mucosa (in 70% of cases), genitalia (30%) and conjunctiva (20%) are also affected, as well as the cornea.

Newborns, children, pregnant women and people with immune deficiencies may be at risk for more severe symptoms and, in rare cases, death.

Streaming

Until recently, infectious disease specialists knew that transmission occurred when someone came into contact with injuries, bodily fluids, respiratory droplets from an infected person, a bite or scratch from an infected animal, ingestion of bushmeat, or direct contact with bedding or clothing worn by contaminated people.

New studies, however, show that the disease has changed.

In late June 2022, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Rochelle Walensky, said in a press release that some manifestations of the disease “are mild and sometimes only in limited areas of the body, the which differs from the classic performances seen in endemic West and Central African countries”.

Previously, these lesions appeared scattered throughout the body and in large numbers, but some people diagnosed with monkeypox are showing a single spot or blister.

A study carried out in Spain concluded that skin-to-skin contact during sexual intercourse is the predominant form of transmission of the disease at the moment. Although cases are concentrated in men, anyone is likely to catch the virus if they have contact with the disease.

The scientific journal “New England Journal of Medicine” reported that 95% of cases of the disease were transmitted during sex, according to a study carried out by Queen Mary University of London.

In August 2022, French researchers detected the monkeypox virus in samples collected as part of routine examinations of sexually transmitted infections from men without symptoms. The finding was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Of the 200 people asymptomatic for monkeypox, 13 samples tested positive for the virus. Among those who were initially asymptomatic, two developed symptoms of the disease later on.

Another article published in the scientific journal British Medical Journal (BMJ), analyzed 197 patients and warned of the possibility of transmission between people without symptoms. According to the study, 25% of those infected reported having had contact with a person who had confirmed the disease.

In the US, some patients have reported pain in the anus or around the anus and rectum, rectal bleeding, painful inflammation of the lining of the rectum, or the feeling of needing to have a bowel movement, even if it is not necessary. None of these symptoms were commonly associated with monkeypox.

care

The WHO guide provides guidance on what to do if a person thinks they have symptoms and how to protect themselves and others. The idea is that the material can be used by community leaders and health professionals.

The organization advises those who have symptoms or have had close contact with someone with smallpox to contact a healthcare professional for advice and, if possible, isolate themselves and avoid close contact with others, particularly skin-to-skin, face-to-face. or sexual contact.

The guide also recommends washing hands, objects and surfaces that have been touched regularly and wearing a mask if you are in close contact with someone with symptoms.