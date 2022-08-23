Ex-BBB Rodrigo Mussi comments on his mother’s interview: ‘No more character’ | celebrities



Rodrigo Mussi responds to his mother’s criticismReproduction / Instagram

Rio – Former BBB Rodrigo Mussi used Twitter, this Monday, to comment on the controversial interview that his mother, Mara Lúcia Abrão, gave to “Domingo Espetacular”, on Record TV, this weekend. Mara accused her son of having a “sick love” for her when she was a child, in addition to not liking to share his attention with the other family members. The businesswoman also defended herself from the accusation of asking Rodrigo for money as soon as he left “BBB 22”.

“Guys, good morning. I would really like to come here and say: yes, my mother was always by my side and yes, she helped me when I went to Australia, but unfortunately THAT NEVER HAPPENED. If one day you want to redeem yourself from any mistake in life, do it based on truth and with an open heart, admitting your mistakes”, said the influencer. In the interview, Mara said that she only asked Rodrigo for the amount she lent him so he could do an exchange in Australia. However, the former BBB denies that she gave him any money.

“I would really like to move on with my life and move on in peace, it hurts me too much to have to keep going back to the past on this very sensitive subject. Wow, I try to overcome and live. of my own mother’s intimacy. Enough of the character that never existed, selfishness and lies. I want peace! For me, for her, for us!”, he concluded.

Recently, Rodrigo stated that his mother tried to exploit him financially as soon as he left “BBB 22”. He also blamed her for past traumas and the failure in their love relationships, as he witnessed many fights between his mother and father.

Rafael Mussi, one of Rodrigo’s brothers, also used Instagram Stories to speak after the interview. “I am very grateful for my essence. I am proud that I have never harmed anyone at all. I walk cleanly, without ever having denigrated or subtracted anyone, whether in financial or emotional values. I carry in my chest my commitment to justice. nobody’s harm. Because I live in peace. Unfortunately, those who don’t have peace end up becoming a bitter and unhappy person. It’s not my case, because I’m a clean and honest man. I don’t need to victimize myself to be who I am. In fact, I never victimized (role of incapable people). I value life, respect, dignity. I don’t have space for hollow, empty and loveless people. Have a nice week!”, he said.