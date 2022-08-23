extended! Mega Promo LATAM has tickets from R$97 or 1,813 points

The LATAM Mega Promo has been extended! The company is offering tickets to selected destinations starting at R$97.48 (one-way price with taxes) or 1,813 points (plus taxes). The LATAM Mega Promo is valid until 11:59 pm this Monday (22).
periods
If you are thinking of traveling outside of the periods below, it is worth checking other dates. During our searches we found offers outside the promotional period.
Domestic flights in Economy Class
Issue period: until 11:59 pm on August 22
Travel period: between 01 September and 30 October 2022
International flights in Economy Class
Issue period: until 11:59 pm on August 22
Travel period: between 01 September and 31 April 2023
International flights in Business Class
Issue period: until 11:59 pm on August 22
Travel period: between 01 September and 20 December 2022
How to participate
To participate, it’s easy. See the step by step:
- Access the LATAM website;
- Select the desired section;
- Ready! Now just pay or redeem with LATAM Pass points.
Examples of domestic travel
In the case of domestic travel, the promotion is valid for tickets one way (round trip only) and tickets round trip (going + returning).
- Curitiba (CWB) x São Paulo (GRU) – paying fare
- Curitiba (CWB) vs São Paulo (GRU) – fare with points
- São Paulo (CGH) x Rio de Janeiro (SDU) – paying fare
- São Paulo (CGH) x Rio de Janeiro (SDU) – fare with points
- São Paulo (GRU) x Uberlândia (UDI) – paying fare
- São Paulo (GRU) x Uberlândia (UDI) – fare with points
Examples of international travel
In the case of international travel, the promotion is valid only for tickets round trip (going + returning).
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Milan (MXP) in Economy Class – Paying Fare
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Milan (MXP) in Economy Class – fare with points
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Madrid (MAD) in Economy Class – Paying Fare
- São Pauloulo (GRU) x Madrid (MAD) in Economy Class – fare with points
Comment
If you have travel in mind, “Mega promo LATAM” offers a good opportunity to buy airline tickets, especially if you want to fly next month.
Thinking of taking advantage? Access the LATAM website.
