Extended version gets poster with all characters

Get ready to watch the new Spider-Man: No Return Home in theaters again. The new version of the feature won this Monday (22) a poster by Sonyshowing all the characters from the third film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The image was shared by the character’s official Twitter account. Check it out below.



The new version arrives in Brazil on the holiday of September 7th. she will be called Spider-Man: No Return Home – The Even More Fun Version.



It has not yet been announced what the additional content of the new cut will be. The release was officially confirmed by the film’s social networks, which also revealed the dates of the extended version in other countries. Check them all out here.

The original version is now available for rent and purchase on digital platforms and is available for streaming via HBO Max in July, 22at no additional cost to subscribers.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Follow us also on Youtube: on omeletvewith the main topics of pop culture; hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bento Omeletour anime, manga and otaku culture channel.