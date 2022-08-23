Falling prices make gasoline more advantageous than alcohol in almost the entire country; see how to calculate | Economy

The price of gasoline has been falling at the pumps since the beginning of July – and with that, the fuel has been gaining competitiveness over the ethanol .

Data from the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) show that a liter of gasoline was sold, on average, at R$5.40 last week – a 27% drop from the average price of R$7.39 recorded in the last survey. June weekly.

The price of ethanol also fell in the same comparison, but the decline was smaller, 18.3%. As a result, ANP data compiled by the g1 show that, on average across states, filling up with alcohol is more advantageous than filling the tank with Gasolineon average, only in Mato Grosso.

The comparison does not include Amapá, for which the agency did not collect fuel alcohol prices.

In 28 cities, alcohol is still worth it

O g1 also compiled data from the 430 municipalities for which the ANP provides average prices for both ethanol and gasoline.

Among these cities, in only 28, alcohol has more advantages when refueling – all of them in the states of São Paulo and Mato Grosso.

The advantage of ethanol is calculated considering that the biofuel has, on average, 70% of the calorific value of gasoline. So, to find out if the ethanol more is advantageous or not, just multiply the value of the liter of Gasoline by 0.7. If the resulting value is less than a liter of ethanol, it is better to fill up with gasoline. If it is larger, ethanol is the best option.

In other words, if the price of alcohol is less than 70% of the price of gasoline, the former is more worthwhile. If it is larger, gasoline should be chosen. (see at the end of the article more explanations on how to make the account).

It is important to remember, however, that this relationship varies a lot between stations and between cities and between gas stations – therefore, it is necessary to research.

At the pump, to find out which fuel is more worthwhile, the driver must multiply the value of a liter of gasoline by 0.7. If the resulting value is less than a liter of ethanol, it is better to fill up with gasoline. If it is larger, ethanol is the best option.

Multiply the value of the liter Gasoline by 0.7

the value of the liter If the result is smaller than the value of a liter of ethanol: gasoline is the best option

than the value of a liter of ethanol: gasoline is the best option If the result is larger than the value of a liter of ethanol: ethanol is more advantageous