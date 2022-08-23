Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner meet to welcome their son

Fátima Bernardes welcomed her son, Vinícius, back to Brazil after a season in France (photo: Imprensa Globo/Disclosure Globo)

Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner met this Monday (22) to receive their son in Brazil, vinicius. The anchor of “Jornal Nacional” was also with his current wife, physical therapist Natasha Dantas.

The clicks with her son were posted by Fátima, who has already started recording the first episodes of the next season of “The Voice Brasil”, which airs in the second half of September. The young man moved to Paris, France, to study, and today he lives with his girlfriend, Thalita Martis.

After 10 years running “Encontro”, a program that she helped create after leaving the “Jornal Nacional” bench, Fátima passed the morning baton to Patrícia Poeta. The program is now shown before “Mais Você” and has journalist Manoel Soares as co-host.

In a recent interview with “Roda Viva”, on TV Cultura, Fátima commented on her seven-year relationship with federal deputy Túlio Gadêlha (Rede). “My way of coping is to stay as healthy as possible, doing activities, discovering new things. I’m always trying to learn something new. I never say: ‘there’s no more time’ or ‘there’s no more time’. I can be today or 30 years old. I think I’m preparing for the future, feeling alive, feeling alive, and if that inspires other people, that’s our role, it’s important,” she pointed out.