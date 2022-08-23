Fátima Bernardes and William Bonner pose for a photo next to the journalist’s wife. Check out!

Click of millions to inspire! Fátima Bernardes shared a new photo on social media this Sunday (21) alongside her ex-husband, William Bonner, anchor of Jornal Nacional, their son Vinícius Bonemer, one of the triplets of the couple who are in Brazil after a season in France, and Bonner’s current wife, Natasha Dantas, and some relatives.

The image of the new presenter of Globo’s musical reality show “The Voice Brasil”, who radicalized in the look to face the next season of the program already with changes in the cast, showed the friendly atmosphere among the journalists, who have been married for over 25 years and have been separated since 2016.

In the caption of the image shared on the Instagram Story, Fátima Bernardes wrote: “Happy Sunday end”. Recently invited for an interview on the Roda Vida program, Fátima told about a problem that her son faces after the leak of his CPF.

“Until now we are fighting against it. We have spoken, we have denounced it and so far we have not been able to finish this case. Legally it is not resolved,” he said.

Fátima Bernardes out of Globo? Presenter opens the game about contract with the broadcaster

After passing the baton to Patrícia Poeta to present Globo’s morning program, which is constantly criticized, Fátima Bernardes was interviewed by “Roda Viva” in July and explained some points of her life.

When asked about a possible departure from TV Globo, she replied: “I didn’t think about stopping working and I don’t even think about it. Maybe one day that moment will come. I was going to say: ‘crazy’. But I never thought about leaving TV Globo. My contract hasn’t ended yet, and the next one is already renewed. It’s been three years”.

In her new challenge, Fátima Bernardes won the place of Tiago Leifert, who left Globo, and will command the 11th season of “The Voice Brasil” with the right to a millionaire salary.