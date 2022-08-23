Festival Farraial organizers rebut Ludmilla’s statements attacking the show | celebrities



Ludmilla faces technical problems and ends show early – Leo Franco / AgNews

Published 08/22/2022 19:59 | Updated 08/22/2022 20:06

Rio – After Ludmilla criticized the organization of the Farraial festival, the managing partner of the InHaus agency, Luis Restiffe, also went public to explain what happened. The singer was scheduled to open the festival at 1 pm, but arrived 40 minutes late and left the stage after singing three songs and complaining about technical problems that left the sound too low.

Luis explained to Splash UOL that if the team and the singer had arrived in advance and soundchecked, the problems would not have happened. The organizer also complained about the artist, who exposed the technical problems on stage and put all the blame on the event: “She is an artist who has a very wide reach. weight for a festival because it can end up with a company, with a brand, with a festival.”

Finally, the partner also revealed that it is not the first time that problems like this happen to her: “I received dozens of messages from businessmen in the field saying ‘My God, what a ticking time bomb’. She ends up hurting herself a lot with it”, explains. It was not the first time that Luis faced obstacles with the singer, in other Carnival events, Ludmilla also had attitudes that escaped from his contract and harmed others involved.

Ludmilla took to her Instagram to share her side of the story: “A lot of people calling me angry. Normal, this was the profile that was always credited to me. I tried to solve it in several ways. I left the stage, I went backstage, I was just like cheap dizzy back there, talking to the event’s production. I found a lack of respect with the public who left their homes to watch the shows and have fun.”. Luis says that neither the singer nor her team contacted the organizers after the incident.

Now, after statements on the artist’s social networks, the businessman explains what the next steps are: “We repudiate this type of attitude. The artist’s attitude was neither ethical nor professional. were enjoying the festival”, he says, warning that the legal team has already been called.