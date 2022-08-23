FGTS: Can I withdraw my balance to pay off debt at the Federal Revenue?

O Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) it can be used to pay off debts, including to remove the name of credit protection agencies if it is. To this end, the Federal Government recently released the Extraordinary Withdrawal.

The modality is available to all workers who have a positive balance in their accounts linked to the Guarantee Fund. Deposits took place between April and June of this year, but withdrawals can be made until December.

Who has debts in the Federal Revenue can withdraw the FGTS?

Who has debts with the IRS You can withdraw the FGTS to pay them off. Workers are entitled to up to BRL 1,000 of the extraordinary withdrawal, available until December 15, 2022. If the amounts are not redeemed, they will be returned duly accrued to the Fund’s accounts.

Extraordinary withdrawal resources were released via the digital savings account of the box has. To withdraw them or move them through the application, simply register and use the resources available in the Caixa Econômica Federal digital wallet.

How to withdraw FGTS?

In addition to Caixa Tem, it is also possible to request the withdrawal of amounts through the FGTS website or application. See the step-by-step guide to perform the query:

Access www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; Click on “Consult here” and enter your CPF and password; Through the application, the worker will inform CPF and password; On the app’s home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”; Then, the amount that will be released, the payment date and the deposit account for those who are entitled to automatic withdrawal will appear; Click on “See released FGTS accounts” to find out which accounts the money was withdrawn from; If you don’t have the automatic option, go to “Request withdrawal”.

Am I obliged to withdraw?

Not. The withdrawal is optional for the worker, that is, it is up to him to redeem the money or not. If the citizen is not interested in making the withdrawal, he must inform the decision through the FGTS application or at Caixa branches.

Even if the credit has been made in the Digital Social Savings Account, the worker can still choose to undo the automatic credit, just access the mentioned channels until November 10th.

However, it is worth mentioning that it is only possible not to move the amounts after they have been credited. It turns out that after the period of 90 days, until December 15, the funds will be returned to the FGTS accounts duly corrected.