FGTS: Can I withdraw the amounts online? See the step by step

The balance saved in Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) can be withdrawn through 16 ways, approximately, according to the Federal Savings Bank. The good news is that most of them are available 100% online.

The FGTS is a right of every worker who works with a formal contract. Monthly, the employer must deposit an amount equivalent to 8% of the employee’s salary in the Guarantee Fund account.

In short, the right to the FGTS is granted to the following groups:

Rural workers, including safeiros;

Workers hired on a temporary basis;

Workers hired on an intermittent basis;

Freelancers;

Non-employed directors;

Workers who perform activities at home;

Professional athletes.

In which situations can I withdraw the FGTS?

Dismissal without just cause;

End of the temporary contract;

Suspension of temporary work;

Retirement;

Amortization of home ownership;

Buying or building your own home;

Anniversary withdrawal;

Disaster or emergency withdrawal;

Termination for bankruptcy or death of the employer or nullity of the contract;

Termination of the contract due to reciprocal fault or force majeure;

Death of the worker;

Worker aged 70 years or older;

Worker without a formal contract for three years;

Worker or dependent with serious illness or in the terminal stage of serious illness;

Worker or dependent with cancer;

Worker or dependent with HIV.

FGTS digital withdrawal

Before anything else, the worker must check the balance of his FGTS. The procedure can be carried out through the application or website of the body. See how to do it:

By app:

Download or update the FGTS application if you already have it; Open the app and click “Enter the app” and click “Continue”; Enter your CPF, go to “I’m not a robot” and then to “Next”; It is possible that the system asks for the identification of images, select them and go to “Verify”; Then, enter the password and click on “Login”; A message will appear with information about the extraordinary FGTS withdrawal, click on “I understand”; On the home screen, go to “Extraordinary Withdrawal”; Then it will appear how much will be available for withdrawal; Click on “See released FGTS accounts”, if you want to know from which accounts the money will be debited; To release the money, just go back to the previous screen and tap on “Request withdrawal”; Finally, click on “Confirm”.

From the site:

Access the website www.fgts.caixa.gov.br; On the homepage, go to “Extraordinary FGTS withdrawal” and click on “Consult here”; Enter your CPF or PIS number; Click on “I am not a robot” and click on “Continue”; If the system requests the identification of images, identify them and go to “Verify”; Enter your password and click “Continue”; Once this is done, the system will inform you if you will be entitled to withdraw the FGTS and how the procedure will take place.

Regarding the withdrawal of the FGTS, in the application itself, the worker can indicate a bank account owned by him, from any financial institution, to transfer the amount for redemption. There is no fee and the money will be available after 5 business days.