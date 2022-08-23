FGTS still has 4 withdrawals available in 2022; know more!

Workers who work regularly with a formal contract can have access to several benefits. One of them is the creation of the FGTS. This modality works as a kind of savings for the employee.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the government did not have the means to offer the payment of aid to the entire population of the country, so one way out was to create programs that offered withdrawals directly from the FGTS.

Anniversary Withdrawal

One of the modalities created during the period of financial difficulty that the country faced was the birthday loot. In this service, the worker can withdraw the payment of specific amounts every year, in the month of birthday.

Therefore, during 2022 there are still four more withdrawals available directly from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) accounts.

In this way, those born during September, October, November and December can get a relatively high value. However, it is important to remember that this payment can only be withdrawn if the person has some amount in the fund.

It is also important to say that this payment is not mandatory. That is, people who are interested in receiving must join the program to start receiving the values.

Another point is that people who decide to receive through this type of modality must pay attention to the rules. This is because when starting to participate in this service, the worker will no longer be able to access the amounts offered at the time of dismissal without just cause.

In this situation, only the 40% equivalent to the termination fine of the contract with the employer will be paid. However, it is important to mention that the employee can continue to receive the installments of the birthday loot every year in the month in which he was born.

How to receive the amount

Those interested in starting to participate in the payment of the birthday loot should request payment through the internet. To do this, simply access the Meu FGTS app that can be downloaded on Android: https://bit.ly/3b1DoxB or iOS: https://apple.co/31J84tJ.

Then, just click on the option “Withdrawal-anniversaries” and then on “Withdrawal-anniversary mode”. Finally, it is important to tap on “Opt for Anniversary Loot”.

It is worth remembering that the amounts can be released even in the same year of membership, however, it is important that the request is made until the last business day of the month in which the person was born. If the process takes place later, the receipt will only take place in the following year.

When making this change, it is important that the user remains linked to the program for a period of at least 2 years.

