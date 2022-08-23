FGTS withdrawal of up to R$ 1 thousand ends in December

Workers who did not make the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS will have a new opportunity.

The transfers of the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) of up to R$ 1 thousand ended on June 15th. However, workers who did not withdraw the amount will have a new opportunity. Thus, they will be able to request the money until December 15th of this year.

How to request withdrawal?

Although consultation of the extraordinary withdrawal on the Caixa Econômica Federal website has been deactivated a few months ago, the withdrawal request can be made through the FGTS app (available for Android and iOS).

What happened to the money that was not withdrawn?

According to Caixa, approximately R$9.2 billion returned to the FGTS accounts, duly corrected, in compliance with Law 14.075/2020. The FGTS yields the equivalent of the reference rate (TR) plus 3% per year.

“As provided for in this legislation, the amounts credited are automatically available for movement by the worker for a period of 90 days, according to a widely publicized payment calendar, and, if not withdrawn, they return to the corrected FGTS accounts”Caixa said in a note.

In this way, Caixa highlighted that, throughout the payment schedule, around R$ 30.1 billion were released to around 43.7 million workers with the right to withdraw. Payments were released according to the month of birth of the worker.

Balance in Caixa Tem

Therefore, those who handled the extraordinary withdrawal, in any amount, did not have the remaining balance returned to their FGTS accounts, so that the balance remained available in Caixa Tem (available for Android and iOS), through which it is possible to pay accounts and virtual purchases, in addition to being able to withdraw at ATMs and transfer them to other people’s accounts.

