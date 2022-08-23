Filó raises his hand to hit his daughter-in-law and Zefa explodes

Zefa will decide to leave José Leôncio’s farm in Pantanal.

A little discussion will make a huge proportion in wetland and will do Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Phylum (Dira Paes) fight badly in the remake signed by Bruno Luperi.

The general confusion will start when the girlfriend of Thaddeus (José Loreto) speak ill of the son of Sister (Camila Morgado) and will leave the atmosphere heavy at the José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

It all starts in the middle of the pregnancy of Sister, which will be marked by various supernatural events related to the devil baby. The domestic will end up throwing it in the face of the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) what do you think of the premonitions of the heir of Trinity (Gabriel Sater).

“For God’s sake, Dona Irma. This looks like a ‘cramulhãozinho’ thing”will say Zefaleaving the daughter of Mariana (Selma Egrei) scared. the character of Camila Morgado will reverse the young woman and ask her not to say that sort of thing anymore.

However, the character of Paula Barbosa will not listen and will continue to distil its poison in the nine o’clock soap opera Globe. “I think you are going to give birth to the devil”, will shoot Zefa.

Phylumwho will witness everything will not spare her daughter-in-law and will be furious with the mean comments of Zefa. “You hit that mouth before you talk nonsense, Zefa”will reprimand the companion of José Leonciowhich at that moment will advance to hit the interior, but will end up giving up.

WILL DECIDE TO LEAVE

“Not even my father, when he was alive, would give me a hand“, will confront Zefaannoyed after the gesture of Phylum. Faced with the heavy climate, the girlfriend of Thaddeus decide to pack up and take drastic action.

Zefa will state that he will not continue on the farm José Leoncio to see ‘the devil is born’ that Sister carry it in your belly. Therefore, she will ask tenorio (Murilo Benício) your job back in wetland.

Being accepted back, she won’t even think twice and will run to the neighboring farm of José Leonciobrigade with Phylum and with the relationship with Thaddeus shuddered in wetland.