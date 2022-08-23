Find out how much Virginia earned with the eyewear line on the 1st day of sales

Virginia Fonseca had another successful launch of her brand’s products. The influencer sold all units of the new eyewear line this Monday (22/8). In conversation with the LeoDias column, the influencer revealed that, with sales, she earned more than R$ 1.4 million.

Seven thousand pieces were produced for sale in the first stock, all were sold. The Virginia store is already looking to replace sold-out models. The pieces in the collection were named after countries and cities, such as Bahamas, Búzios, Cancún, Miami and Tulum.

The digital influencer adopted an intense dissemination strategy. After announcing the launch of the collection, she had been showing up with the items on social media. The new product line was launched after Virginia earned more than R$ 17 million with the We Pink line of beauty and personal care products.

