Finnish PM tests negative for drugs after party video leak







Sanna Marin, Prime Minister of Finland photo: Reuters

The Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marintested negative on a drug test she made after the publication of a video last week that showed her partying with friends, the prime minister’s office said on Monday, 22.

Videos of Marin, 36, at a party with Finnish celebrities began circulating on social media last week and were soon published by various media outlets in Finland and abroad. On Thursday, the prime minister said she was upset that videos of her dancing at private parties had been released online as they were only meant to be seen by friends.

Marin, who became the world’s youngest government leader in December 2019, agreed on Friday to take a drug test, saying she had never used drugs and had not seen anyone doing so at the party she attended.

The Social Democrat leader also claimed that her ability to carry out her official duties remained intact on the Saturday night in question and that she would have left the party had she been forced to work.

Some Finns expressed support for Marin and others raised questions about his trial.