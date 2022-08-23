Firefighter details work and reveals commotion after death of 8-year-old boy in MG

Around the eight-meter hole in which eight-year-old Pedro Augusto Ferreira Alves had been trapped since last Sunday (21), a crowd followed every detail of the work done by the Fire Department team in the city of Carmo do Paranaíba. , in the Alto Paranaíba region, in Minas Gerais. But despite all the effort put into the rescue, which lasted 17 hours, the child did not survive and died immediately. The entire unfolding of case shook everyone including those who worked with the expectation that Peter would be taken out alive.

The operation was led by Lieutenant Colonel Thiago Lacerda Duarte, commander of the 12th Military Fire Battalion in Patos de Minas, who reveals how difficult it was to work in such unstable terrain, where the boy could be buried at any time.

Video shows the exact moment of the rescue, check it out:

Video shows the moment when 8-year-old Pedro was pulled out of a hole in Carmo do Paranaíba. He was even taken to the city’s UPA, but he couldn’t resist. The rescue of the little boy took more than 17 hours. pic.twitter.com/VlII0TUBZW — The Time (@otempo) August 22, 2022

“Although at the Fire Department we had already attended to occurrences of this type in the state, this occurrence was differentiated because the type of terrain on which we worked offered instability. So he limited some types of techniques to approach victim access,” he describes.

See more about the case:

The area in question is an embankment of a subdivision. Initial information shows that the hole, used for the installation of pipes, was not properly signposted and was only protected by a board. Pedro was playing with friends when he fell into the pit eight meters deep and just 30 centimeters in diameter.

When they arrived at the place , at 5 pm on Sunday, the military tried, at first, to pull the boy out. However, the situation became more complex as the hours passed.

“The first thing we did was an anchor, in an attempt to pull it out. But as his leg got stuck in the fall, the boy got stuck. Then we tried a lateral excavation, but later we realized that the area did not offer stability and could collapse on it”, details Lieutenant Colonel Duarte.

‘He was conscious’

After the efforts of the local firefighters had been exhausted, a team from the corporation specialized in this type of service was called at around 10 pm. The reinforcement departed from Belo Horizonte and arrived by plane before midnight in the municipality, which is about 372 km from the capital of Minas Gerais. At this time, the population was already closely following the rescue work.

After reinforcements arrived, the strategy changed. From then on, firefighters and volunteers began digging along the side of the hole until they reached a spot just below where the child was. The excavation ended at 9:45 am this Monday (22), when Pedro was pulled out of the bucaro.

Lieutenant Colonel Duarte reveals that the boy was strong throughout the rescue, but that he lost consciousness as the hours passed. Before dawn, firefighters had lost contact with him.

“He was conscious. At all times, he showed neither despair nor anxiety. He showed some disconnected lines, that he wanted to take a shower and was in pain, but all the time he was talking to his mother and the relatives who accompanied us”, explains Duarte, who continues. “It was at dawn that people lost verbal contact with him and we assumed he might be sleeping,” he says.

During the 17 hours of rescue, the boy received liquid oxygen, such as water juice, so that he would not lose consciousness. The moment he was taken out of the hole, he was found to be in cardiac arrest and, therefore, he was immediately placed in an ambulance. In the images, it is possible to follow the mother’s despair.

The death was confirmed in the following minutes, by the Municipal Health Department of Carmo do Paranaíba.

Commotion

Applauded by the population after the rescue, the firefighters who acted in the event were devastated to learn of Pedro’s death, as revealed by the head of the operation. “All firefighters go to work with the same goal, to do everything in their power to save the person, even if it costs their own life. We did our part, but the breath of human life is in God’s hands”, comments Lieutenant Colonel Duarte.

“This is an occurrence that stays and that everyone who acted will remember. It’s sad, but it also encourages us to continue working with quality and dedication”, concludes the soldier.

Pedro’s mother and other close relatives are being helped by psychologists from the city of Carmo do Paranaíba.