Firefighter survives after being bitten by alligator

Firefighter Juan Carlos la Verde survived an attack by an alligator over 3 meters long in early August. The animal attacked the man’s head, which had serious injuries. This week, he shared his story in an interview with the US TV channel WFLA, with a video made by a drone that shows the predator’s action.

La Verde, who works in Tampa, Florida, was swimming in Lake Thonotossa while recording an instructional video for his outdoor adventure company, DefeatX, when he noticed the alligator swimming towards him.

The swimming practice was for an event that La Verde would organize. The firefighter had his head and part of his torso snapped by the reptile. La Verde and the animal rolled in the water, he reported, making a 360-degree turn before the alligator released it.

“I felt the equivalent of a telephone pole falling and hitting my face. I felt scales, I felt teeth, so I knew what I was in. God gave me the strength and the ability to instantly grab the top and bottom of his jaw,” he recalled. the fireman.

Images of the moment of the attack were shared by a drone commanded by a partner of La Verde.