Fitness grandma seeks boyfriend for rent, but has requirements

Andrea Sunshine, the “fitness grandma”, is looking for a “boyfriend for hire”. The 53-year-old influencer based in England became famous for her fitness and has a profile on OnlyFans.

“I have received many requests for partnerships. At first I thought it was funny, but then I thought with more affection. Many men want to record some type of content with me for the platform”, said Andrea in an interview with the Extra newspaper.

For the influencer, the invitations occur because she is a “mature and confident” woman.

“The discovery of sexuality has no age. But I think that when it occurs at a certain age, it draws attention. And feeling sexy after 50, without caring about other people’s opinion, is even better”, he says.

She, however, has some requirements for a “boyfriend for hire”: being up to 30 years old, not smoking, enjoying working out and not having children.

The “fit grandma” is a bodybuilder and trains up to eight hours a day

The grandmother of two children, Henrico and Raica, she has more than 100,000 followers on Instagram, where she shares part of her training routine and conquers younger fans.

To maintain her muscular physique, she trains up to eight hours a day — the minimum she spends in the gym daily is three hours. As for following a diet described as “healthy” and 3,500 calories a day, she doesn’t use salt or oil in the kitchen and consumes about 150 eggs and 10 kg of sweet potatoes per month.

Andrea’s OnlyFans profile subscription costs $10 a month.