Five times Susana Vieira was out of the box at Globo

This Tuesday (23), Susana Vieira turns 80 years old collecting unforgettable moments on television. In addition to the dozens of soap operas she participated in, the actress also starred in other unusual moments on TV that made her talk. With a strong and eccentric personality in everything she does, Susana was never afraid to speak her mind or act as she saw fit..

Not even leukemia, diagnosed in 2015, left the actress down, despite having been afraid to die. “I was very afraid, because I didn’t leave anything prepared. Because I hadn’t finished my book, I hadn’t done a last job on television, I still had my grandchildren, who I want to see married, you know?”, he said in an interview. to Fantástico, aired last Sunday (21).

At 80 years old, the veteran artist herself makes a point of saying controversial phrases in interviews, participating in programs to say and do what she wants, in addition to using social networks to interact with her fans. Remember five times that Susana Vieira was out of the box and starred in unusual moments at Globo.

No patience with those who are starting

One of Susana’s most unforgettable moments on TV, without being in a fictional role, was when she took the microphone from reporter Geovanna Tominaga, who was interviewing her live on the Video Show. At the time, the veteran actress said she “didn’t have the patience for someone starting out”, in the professional sense.

The event took over social networks in 2009, after 13 years, the fact still has repercussions and the meme circulates in messaging apps. Geovanna even spoke about the episode and said she was surprised by the diva’s attitude, even though the actress is known for being very playful. Climate live!

Watch:







Susana Vieira sings Per Amore

In 2010, Susana paid one of the biggest micos of Brazilian TV until then. Guest of the extinct Domingão do Faustão, the actress ended up sitting on the lap of her then-boyfriend, Sandro Pedroso, leaving one of her breasts on display for a few seconds. At first, the veteran did not notice the gaffe and continued talking with the microphone in hand.

In other appearances on the same program, Susana became a meme again, when she released her voice and sang live. One of the songs she performed was Per amore, a classic in the voice of Zizi Possi, theme of the soap opera Por Amor (1997), a plot in which Susana played Branca, the antagonist of Manoel Carlos’ story.

Watch:







No popes in the tongue

Even though she was hired by Globo, on several occasions the star spoke ill of the station, especially when she was in charge of the Video Show, in 2016. She, even , did not mince words to criticize her own channel colleagues.

The veteran actress even detonated Ana Furtado, the wife of the program’s director, Boninho, by saying that she had “little meat”, referring to the presenter’s body to be queen of drums of a samba school, since she had already busy in Grande Rio, his association of the heart.

furious with note

In 2006, when she also participated in the segment Dança no Gelo, from Domingão do Faustão, being the second eliminated from the program, she let the dogs out on the judges for not agreeing with their grade.

The artist was upset with the low value received from the jury and made a controversial comment when she was furious. The actress tried to justify that she had never skated and that she agreed to participate in the Sunday table as an obligation to her friend, Fausto Silva, and not for a personal challenge or for the award.

Watch:







bad kiss

By participating in Se Joga, in 2019, Susana caused controversy when talking about the romantic couples she has already had on the scene. The subject was about the kisses she gave to romantic partners when she shot:

“We have to ask the director, say it’s too much. I had two actors in my life who had bad breath. Unbearable. I’d give some hints, but it wasn’t enough. Until I had to talk to the director: ‘Kiss with nice breath, just like mine'”, he explained, leaving everyone perplexed by her controversial statement.