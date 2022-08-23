Flamengo rules out surgery and Rodrigo Caio starts eye transition in the final stretch of the season | Flamengo

Surgery ruled out, recovery above schedule and work in the field since the last week.

Rodrigo Caio has good news to celebrate in the process of recovering from a meniscus injury that took him off the pitch a month and a half ago. The conservative treatment was successful and Flamengo’s technical commission expects to have it available in the second half of September.

The defender has already left the medical department and is in the process of transitioning with physical preparation interspersing with preventive physiotherapy activities. Rodrigo Caio already runs normally on the pitch at Ninho do Urubu and does light work with the ball.

The injury happened in the 1-0 defeat to Corinthians, on July 10, in Itaquera. Rodrigo Caio reported feeling a snap when moving to receive a pass and left the pitch in the first half.

Initially, there were fears of a more serious injury, but the diagnosis on imaging of a medial meniscus injury reassured the athlete and the medical department. In light of recent history, it was decided on a less invasive treatment, in a conservative manner, with a new surgery as a last resort. It was not necessary.

Rodrigo Caio underwent arthroscopy at the end of 2021 and complications took him away from the field for much of the first half of 2022. In the season, there are 12 matches, ten as a starter.

With the defensive system in good shape with David Luiz, Léo Pereira, Fabrício Bruno and Pablo, Flamengo adopts a cautious stance for Rodrigo’s return. The expectation is that it will be available from the second half of September, focusing on the final stretch of the season.

With the progress in Rodrigo Caio’s treatment, Flamengo’s medical department is practically empty. The only remaining is Bruno Henrique, recovering from serious knee surgery and will only return to the fields in 2023.

