Flamenguist attacked at Allianz is from Acre and was at the stadium for the first time: “I thought I was going to die” | football

Palmeiras fans attack and try to rip off Flamengo fan’s shirt

Matheus Menezes says that he entered the sector intended for Palmeiras fans by mistake and that the intention was not to offend the Palmeiras. The episode happened around the 15th minute of the first half, when the teams were still drawing goalless.

– I joined the Palmeiras fans by mistake along with my brother and a friend. It was my first time at a stadium, we actually decided to go to the stadium the night before as I was in São Paulo at my brother’s house. At no point did I premeditate going in there to make fun of them, want to be funny or anything like that. We didn’t know that the ticket would take us to the organized crowd. It was all new to me,” he said, in an interview with ge.

Matheus Menezes says that he was unable to explain himself to the fans at the time of the confusion and that he feared for his own life. He says he was wearing a dark gray shirt with the acronym CRF (Clube de Regatas Flamengo), but it was not visible from the outside.

– We were wearing black sweatshirts. They have already started to frame us, without letting us explain ourselves. I just wanted to get out of there when I saw that mess. I was afraid to die, but thank God we are fine. God delivered us. We just wanted to watch the game without fussing with anyone – he highlights.

– It was a very dark gray shirt with the acronym CRF, nothing was showing. My brother managed to drag me out of there and we went straight home. We just wanted to get out of there alive.

Matheus Menezes left the stadium shortly after the confusion and did not even accompany the rest of the game in person, which ended up tied by 1 to 1.