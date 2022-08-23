Flu and Corinthians reach an agreement for cargo destined for the visiting sector in the Copa do Brasil

The boards of Fluminense and Corinthians reached an agreement for the release of 6% of the ticket charge to the visiting sector in the round-trip matches of the Copa do Brasil semifinals, in a system proportional to the total load offered for sale. will be 3.8 thousand entries for the white-and-white fans in Rio de Janeiro.

Last Saturday, the report had already advanced that the value would be between 5 and 7%. The situation is therefore different from that of the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores, between Alvinegro and Flamengo.

On that occasion, the boards reached an agreement for 4 thousand closed tickets, without proportionality – Neo Química Arena has a lower capacity than Maracanã, which guaranteed more red-black fans in Itaquera than the proportional one in Rio de Janeiro.

It is worth remembering that, according to Conmebol regulations, the quarter-finals phase required clubs to provide up to 2,000 tickets for visitors, but, in the reciprocity agreement, the two clubs agreed to transfer 4,000 tickets.

As determined by Sports Gazettein view of the 63 thousand tickets made available as a total load at Maracanã, Corinthians fans will be entitled to 3,800 tickets. Tickets went on sale this afternoon.

At Neo Química Arena, despite a capacity of 49,000 fans, the attendance record this year was 45,159. Therefore, calculating 6% of this load, there will be about 2,700 tickets for the tricolors. The club did not confirm the calculation.

The first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinals between Flu and Corinthians will take place this Wednesday, starting at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time), at the Maracanã stadium. The return duel will be on September 15, at 8 pm (Brasilia time), at Neo Química Arena.

Leave your comment